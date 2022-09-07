UrduPoint.com

UN Says Met With Russian Delegation To 'Fully Operationalize' Grain Exports Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 10:52 PM

UN Says Met With Russian Delegation to 'Fully Operationalize' Grain Exports Agreement

The United Nations met with the Russian delegation in Geneva to "fully operationalize" the recently concluded Black Sea Initiative on grain and fertilizer exports, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United Nations met with the Russian delegation in Geneva to "fully operationalize" the recently concluded Black Sea Initiative on grain and fertilizer exports, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Just today in Geneva, there is a meeting going on between the Russian Federation and the UN, under the auspices of Rebecca Greenspan, the head of UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), to fully operationalize the agreement that was signed in Istanbul and eliminate the bottlenecks to food and fertilizer trade from the Russian Federation," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The discussions were positive and the United Nations also talked about the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the broader global economy, Dujarric added.

The Russian delegation was led by the Vice Minister for the Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin.

Wednesday's meeting came after Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia said on Tuesday that he sees no results from the grain exports agreement for Russia given that no ship has exported a single Russian grain.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Vladivostok Forum and cast doubt over the agreement by pointing out that only two ships exporting grain out of Ukrainian ports have so far been sent to the poorest countries in need of food. The agreement has to be renewed in November but it is unclear whether Russia will do so.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Geneva Istanbul November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Multan heritage being illuminated: DC

Multan heritage being illuminated: DC

18 seconds ago
 Over 90% of Companies in Germany Consider Surging ..

Over 90% of Companies in Germany Consider Surging Energy Prices Big Problem - BD ..

19 seconds ago
 Iraqi Supreme Court Says Has No Constitutional Pow ..

Iraqi Supreme Court Says Has No Constitutional Powers to Dissolve Parliament

21 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister Opposes Tax on Excess Corporate ..

UK Prime Minister Opposes Tax on Excess Corporate Profits Amid Energy Crisis

23 seconds ago
 Germany Negotiating Common Air Defense System With ..

Germany Negotiating Common Air Defense System With Neighbors - Defense Minister

3 minutes ago
 Maulana Tariq Jamil meets Chief Minister

Maulana Tariq Jamil meets Chief Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.