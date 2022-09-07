UN Says Met With Russian Delegation to 'Fully Operationalize' Grain Exports Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United Nations met with the Russian delegation in Geneva to "fully operationalize" the recently concluded Black Sea Initiative on grain and fertilizer exports, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Just today in Geneva, there is a meeting going on between the Russian Federation and the UN, under the auspices of Rebecca Greenspan, the head of UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), to fully operationalize the agreement that was signed in Istanbul and eliminate the bottlenecks to food and fertilizer trade from the Russian Federation," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The discussions were positive and the United Nations also talked about the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the broader global economy, Dujarric added.

The Russian delegation was led by the Vice Minister for the Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin.

Wednesday's meeting came after Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia said on Tuesday that he sees no results from the grain exports agreement for Russia given that no ship has exported a single Russian grain.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Vladivostok Forum and cast doubt over the agreement by pointing out that only two ships exporting grain out of Ukrainian ports have so far been sent to the poorest countries in need of food. The agreement has to be renewed in November but it is unclear whether Russia will do so.