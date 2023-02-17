UrduPoint.com

UN Says Minsk Accords Show Ukraine Peace Should Not Be Just About Signing Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UN Says Minsk Accords Show Ukraine Peace Should Not Be Just About Signing Agreement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Minsk accords demonstrated that any peace agreement on Ukraine should be more than just signatures on paper, it needs to offer a sustainable solution that addresses the underlying causes of the conflict, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca said on Friday.

"This is also what we have learned from the experience of the Minsk process: Peace is not just about signing an agreement. We need sustainable and implementable peace that addresses the root causes of the conflict and is in line with the UN Charter and international law," Jenca told a UN Security Council meeting. "This is particularly important given the complexity of the current context in Ukraine, but also with regards to its implications for the future of the European security architecture and indeed, the international order itself."

Despite not being a part of the Minsk accords, the United Nations has consistently and fully supported their implementation, he said.

The Minsk agreements were a complex series of measures negotiated by Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in 2014-2015 in a bid to put an end to the armed conflict between the Kiev authorities and the breakaway region of Donbas.

Moscow repeatedly stated that Kiev was not fulfilling the deal, for example not granting self-government to the Russian-speaking region of Donbas.

In February 2022, Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway republics in Donbas and began a military operation to defend the territory from Ukrainian troops. The breakaway republics of Ukraine were incorporated into Russia last fall after referendums.

Last week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted he never intended to implement the Minsk agreements. Both former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande, who participated in the Normandy format, admitted the same. They said that negotiating the Minsk accords with Russia was a stalling tactic to buy time to arm and train the Ukrainian military with no intention to implement their provisions. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in turn, said that the Normandy format had been nothing but a "diplomatic imitation."

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe France German Germany Minsk Buy Same Kiev Independence United Kingdom Angela Merkel February From Agreement Asia Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

31 minutes ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

46 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head offic ..

Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

1 hour ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.