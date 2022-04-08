UrduPoint.com

UN Says Missile Strike On Ukrainian City Of Kramatorsk 'Completely Unacceptable'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 11:26 PM

The recent missile strike against civilians in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk is "completely unacceptable," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022)

"The strike on Kramatorsk railway station and other attacks against civilians are completely unacceptable. There is a gross violation of human right law ," Dujarric said.

Donetsk region Governor Pavel Kirilenko said that 39 people were killed in the missile attack during the evacuation of civilians from Kramatorsk, which is under control of Ukrainian troops. The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that in addition to the more than 30 people killed,100 people were wounded.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging all parties to protect civilians and enable access to humanitarian aid corridors, he added.

Earlier on Friday, Russian officials said that the Ukrainian forces fired a Tochka-U missile at the Kramatorsk train station from the Dobropilya settlement located 45 kilometers (28 miles) away from their target.

Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said that he has issued instructions to open a criminal probe into the Ukrainian military's provocation in Kramatorsk.

