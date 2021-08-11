UrduPoint.com

UN Says Nearly 390,000 Afghans Internally Displaced In 2021 With 'Huge Spike' Since May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:45 PM

Nearly 390,000 people have become internally displaced by the fighting in Afghanistan since the beginning of 2021, with a huge spike in numbers observed since May, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

"Since the start of the year, nearly 390,000 people have been newly displaced by conflict across the country with a huge spike since May," Dujarric said.

