UN Says Needs $606Mln to Maintain Humanitarian Aid for Afghans in 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that it needs $606 million to continue to provide assistance to people in Afghanistan through 2021.

"We seek US$606 million to assist nearly 11 million people in the four remaining months of 2021," the UN agency said in a report.

The funding is needed to provide food, water, health services, shelter, and other livelihood necessities, the report said.

The fall of the Afghan government worsened needs and further complicated a very challenging operation, the report added.

The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) has raised multiple concerns among members of the international community regarding terrorism and the increased risk to global security.