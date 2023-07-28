UN Says Nigerien President in His Home, All UN Staff Accounted for

Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum remains in his home, and all UN staff in the country are accounted for, Nicole Kouassi, Acting Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday

"Concerning the President and the information we have from our political office: he seems to be at his home and seems to be fine," Kouassi told reporters.

She reiterated that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Bazoum.

"For now, all our staff are accounted for, the situation in the country is quite calm," Kouassi added.

On Wednesday, the Nigerien military said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after members of the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey.