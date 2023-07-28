Open Menu

UN Says Nigerien President In His Home, All UN Staff Accounted For

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 08:28 PM

UN Says Nigerien President in His Home, All UN Staff Accounted for

Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum remains in his home, and all UN staff in the country are accounted for, Nicole Kouassi, Acting Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum remains in his home, and all UN staff in the country are accounted for, Nicole Kouassi, Acting Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday.

"Concerning the President and the information we have from our political office: he seems to be at his home and seems to be fine," Kouassi told reporters.

She reiterated that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Bazoum.

"For now, all our staff are accounted for, the situation in the country is quite calm," Kouassi added.

On Wednesday, the Nigerien military said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after members of the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey.

Related Topics

United Nations Fine Niamey Niger TV All From

Recent Stories

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Ter ..

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Terminals

1 minute ago
 Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

1 minute ago
 Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to ..

Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to stand against tyranny: Prime M ..

3 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Says Stands With Italy, Greece as Ext ..

Pope Francis Says Stands With Italy, Greece as Extreme Weather Plagues Europe

3 minutes ago
 Philosophy of Imam Hussain a beacon of hope for us ..

Philosophy of Imam Hussain a beacon of hope for us: Asif Ali Zardari

3 minutes ago
 French Politician Says Coup in Niger May Be Anothe ..

French Politician Says Coup in Niger May Be Another Blow to France's Influence i ..

3 minutes ago
UN Confirms Humanitarian Aid, Peace Program Contin ..

UN Confirms Humanitarian Aid, Peace Program Continues in Niger - Resident Coordi ..

3 minutes ago
 US Lifts Sanctions Against Belgian National for Be ..

US Lifts Sanctions Against Belgian National for Being Linked to Russia's Rosneft ..

3 minutes ago
 US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezu ..

US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezuelans Already in Mexico - Whit ..

11 minutes ago
 Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Dom ..

Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Domestic Manufacturing - White Ho ..

11 minutes ago
 Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous ..

Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous sacrifices: Bilawal Bhutto

11 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World