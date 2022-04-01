UN Says No Indication Its Vehicles Misused in Ukraine - Spokesperson

The United Nations does not see any indications that its vehicles have been misused in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United Nations does not see any indications that its vehicles have been misused in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia on Tuesday expressed concerns about the misuse of vehicles belonging to international organizations by Ukrainian troops for military purposes such as to transport weapons. Nebenzia said Vehicles with United Nations insignia have been being confiscated by Ukrainian forces and also OSCE vehicles as well.

"Right now there is no indication of any misuse of UN vehicles at this point," Haq said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson acknowledged that one vehicle was taken from its area, but United Nations staff was able to disable it.

"None of our vehicles is being misused," Haq said.

Since, video evidence has surfaced on media and social media of Ukrainian troops misusing ambulances for transporting soldiers and vehicles of international corporations.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from Ukrainian attacks. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and civilians are not in danger.