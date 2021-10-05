UN Says No More Details So Far From Ethiopia on Explaining Decision to Expel 7 Officials

Ethiopia did not provide the United Nations more information regarding a possible reason for labeling seven UN officials persona non grata and ordering their expulsion from the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"On your last part - no," Dujarric said when asked whether the government gave more details on what prompted the move to expel the UN staff. "We continue to have contacts with Ethiopian authorities at different levels, but I think the situation from our end is pretty clear: our humanitarian operations are continuing,.

.. we are kind of struggling to continue given the impediments that we face."

On Thursday, Ethiopia gave the officials from the UN Children's Fund, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN humanitarian agency 72 hours to leave the country. Ethiopia has been waging civil war with its northern Tigray region since November last year, which created famine and left some 5.2 million people in the region needing humanitarian aid.