UrduPoint.com

UN Says No More Details So Far From Ethiopia On Explaining Decision To Expel 7 Officials

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:21 PM

UN Says No More Details So Far From Ethiopia on Explaining Decision to Expel 7 Officials

Ethiopia did not provide the United Nations more information regarding a possible reason for labeling seven UN officials persona non grata and ordering their expulsion from the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Ethiopia did not provide the United Nations more information regarding a possible reason for labeling seven UN officials persona non grata and ordering their expulsion from the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"On your last part - no," Dujarric said when asked whether the government gave more details on what prompted the move to expel the UN staff. "We continue to have contacts with Ethiopian authorities at different levels, but I think the situation from our end is pretty clear: our humanitarian operations are continuing,.

.. we are kind of struggling to continue given the impediments that we face."

On Thursday, Ethiopia gave the officials from the UN Children's Fund, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN humanitarian agency 72 hours to leave the country. Ethiopia has been waging civil war with its northern Tigray region since November last year, which created famine and left some 5.2 million people in the region needing humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

United Nations Ethiopia November From Government Million

Recent Stories

Stoltenberg Says Reports of US Leaving Afghanistan ..

Stoltenberg Says Reports of US Leaving Afghanistan Without Consulting NATO Factu ..

3 minutes ago
 Journalism important pillar of state: SACM

Journalism important pillar of state: SACM

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs early finalize proposed loc ..

Chief Minister directs early finalize proposed local govt draft

3 minutes ago
 Teachers' role highlighted on Int'l Teacher Day

Teachers' role highlighted on Int'l Teacher Day

3 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Interact With Russia to ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Interact With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War, Arms ..

10 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation to begin in Latifabad ..

Anti encroachment operation to begin in Latifabad from Oct 6

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.