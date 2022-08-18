UN Says No Plans at This Stage for Guterres to Visit Russia

There are no plans at the current moment for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Russia, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) There are no plans at the current moment for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Russia, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

Guterres is on a visit to Ukraine, with stops in Lviv and Odesa.

On Saturday, Guterres will visit the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. The JCC is in charge of overseeing the shipments of Ukrainian grain via the country's Black Sea ports.

"There is nothing in terms of travel to Russia at this stage," Haq told reporters.