UrduPoint.com

UN Says North Korea Missile Launch Increases Need To Restart Denuclearization Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 11:06 PM

North Korea's recent missile launch increases the need for restarting diplomatic negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) North Korea's recent missile launch increases the need for restarting diplomatic negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"I think it just increases our concern and increases the need for diplomatic discussions to restart, for the DPRK (North Korea) to re-engage with the partners in order to find a way full and verifiable denuclearization of the Peninsula," Dujarric said when asked about North Korea's claim that its latest test launch was of a hypersonic missile.

On Wednesday, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile, fired by North Korea in the direction of the Sea of Japan. This was the first test of North Korean weapons in 2022.

