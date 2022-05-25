UN Says North Korea Test Missile Launches Only Contribute to Increasing Tensions

North Korea's test missile launches serve only to contribute to increasing regional and international tensions, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) North Korea's test missile launches serve only to contribute to increasing regional and international tensions, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

On the morning of May 25, North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan.

"(North Korean) launches of the missiles only contributes to the increasing regional and international tensions," Dujarric told reporters.