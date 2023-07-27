Open Menu

UN Says Not Aware Of Basis Of Reports About Ukraine Using Grain Corridor To Ship Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 11:14 PM

UN Says Not Aware of Basis of Reports About Ukraine Using Grain Corridor to Ship Drugs

Ships sailing via the Black Sea humanitarian corridor were thoroughly inspected and the United Nations is not aware of the basis of allegations that Ukraine used the route to ship drugs and Russian oil to Europe, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Ships sailing via the Black Sea humanitarian corridor were thoroughly inspected and the United Nations is not aware of the basis of allegations that Ukraine used the route to ship drugs and Russian oil to Europe, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"I have no clue what the basis of Mr. Hersh's allegations is. I can tell you that the ships that traveled through the Black Sea initiative both going in and going out were thoroughly inspected by teams from both the Russian Federation and Ukraine, not to mention the UN and Turkey ," Dujarric told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, US journalist Seymour Hersh reported, citing a US official, that Ukraine shipped drugs and Russian oil under the cover of the UN-mediated Black Sea grain deal, an accord that was meant to bolster global food security.

Russia refused to extend the Black Sea deal last week, following its long-time criticism of the UN's failure to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports as was required under the agreement. The decision also came after the July 17 attack on the Crimean Bridge with underwater drones, which killed a couple who were driving across when the blast occurred and wounded their teenage daughter.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Drugs Oil Seymour July From Agreement

Recent Stories

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat' ..

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

9 minutes ago
 Missing man found murdered in canal

Missing man found murdered in canal

9 minutes ago
 US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mut ..

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

9 minutes ago
 Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

14 minutes ago
 US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Ami ..

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

14 minutes ago
 Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High ..

Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Ch ..

14 minutes ago
Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting ..

Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting With Latin American Leaders

8 minutes ago
 2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram ..

2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram security

8 minutes ago
 KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized ..

KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized manner

8 minutes ago
 July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of ..

July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of 'global boiling'

8 minutes ago
 UN humanitarian operations 'on hold' in Niger

UN humanitarian operations 'on hold' in Niger

8 minutes ago
 Argentina coach Cheika changes five for South Afri ..

Argentina coach Cheika changes five for South Africa

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World