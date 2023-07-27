UN Says Not Aware of Basis of Reports About Ukraine Using Grain Corridor to Ship Drugs

Ships sailing via the Black Sea humanitarian corridor were thoroughly inspected and the United Nations is not aware of the basis of allegations that Ukraine used the route to ship drugs and Russian oil to Europe, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Ships sailing via the Black Sea humanitarian corridor were thoroughly inspected and the United Nations is not aware of the basis of allegations that Ukraine used the route to ship drugs and Russian oil to Europe, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"I have no clue what the basis of Mr. Hersh's allegations is. I can tell you that the ships that traveled through the Black Sea initiative both going in and going out were thoroughly inspected by teams from both the Russian Federation and Ukraine, not to mention the UN and Turkey ," Dujarric told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, US journalist Seymour Hersh reported, citing a US official, that Ukraine shipped drugs and Russian oil under the cover of the UN-mediated Black Sea grain deal, an accord that was meant to bolster global food security.

Russia refused to extend the Black Sea deal last week, following its long-time criticism of the UN's failure to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports as was required under the agreement. The decision also came after the July 17 attack on the Crimean Bridge with underwater drones, which killed a couple who were driving across when the blast occurred and wounded their teenage daughter.