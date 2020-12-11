UrduPoint.com
UN Says Number of Ethiopians Fleeing Tigray to Sudan Nears 50,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The number of refugees who have fled to eastern Sudan from Ethiopia's Tigray region amid the armed conflict is now almost 50,000, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said Friday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, working with the local authorities, has now registered nearly 50,000 Ethiopian refugees who have crossed into eastern Sudan, with some reporting having to evade armed groups to reach safety. Since 6 December, the number of refugees escaping ongoing conflict in the northern Tigray region have been trending downward to under 500 per day," UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said at a press briefing in Geneva.

The hostilities in Ethiopia began in November after the Federal government had accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party of the region, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it. Later in the month, the government claimed to have finished the operation with the capture of the region's capital, Mekelle.

