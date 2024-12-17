Open Menu

UN Says One Million Syrians May Return In First Half Of 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM

UN says one million Syrians may return in first half of 2025

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The United Nations said Tuesday it expects around one million people to return to Syria in the first half of 2025, following the collapse of president Bashar al-Assad's rule.

Assad fled Syria just over a week ago, as his forces abandoned tanks and other equipment in the face of a lightning offensive spearheaded by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), ending five decades of repressive rule by Assad's family.

The rule was marked by the mass jailing and killing of suspected dissidents, and nearly 14 years of civil war that left more than 500,000 people and forced half of the population to flee their homes.

The ousting of Assad sparked celebrations around Syria and beyond, and has prompted many to begin returning to their war-ravaged country.

"We have forecasted that we hope to see somewhere in the order of one million Syrians returning between January and June of next year," Rema Jamous Imseis, the middle East and North Africa director for the UN refugee agency UNHCR, told reporters in Geneva.

She said the recent developments had brought "a tremendous amount of hope... for the largest displacement crisis we have on planet Earth to finally be resolved".

But she stressed that "we also have to recognise that a change in the regime doesn't mean that there is an end to the humanitarian crisis already there".

Pointing to "immense challenges", she called on countries that have been hosting the millions of Syrian refugees to refrain from hastily sending them back.

"No one should be forcibly returned to Syria and that the right of Syrians to maintain access to asylum must be preserved," Imseis said.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Syria Geneva Middle East January June Family From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, polic ..

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies

3 minutes ago
 DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

18 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

48 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

2 hours ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

2 hours ago

More Stories From World