UN Says Ongoing Military Operations In Northern Syria May Worsen Humanitarian Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

UN Says Ongoing Military Operations in Northern Syria May Worsen Humanitarian Crisis

The ongoing military operations in Syria's northeast may deepen the already existing humanitarian crisis in the country, the UN Senior Humanitarian Adviser to the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Najat Rochdi, said, reacting to the recently-launched Turkish offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The ongoing military operations in Syria's northeast may deepen the already existing humanitarian crisis in the country, the UN Senior Humanitarian Adviser to the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Najat Rochdi, said, reacting to the recently-launched Turkish offensive.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in northern Syria to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone. The offensive has been met with condemnation in Damascus and other Arab as well as Western countries, which see it as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.

"Ongoing military operations in northeast Syria are likely to exacerbate an already challenging humanitarian situation. Hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of further displacement, and the delivery of assistance is currently being disrupted with some agencies temporarily suspending operations," the statement read.

Rochdi stressed that military operations must comply with the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

"Civilians must be protected; sustained, unimpeded and safe humanitarian access to civilians in need must also be guaranteed; and any return of Syrian refugees to this area from Turkey must be voluntary, safe and dignified," the statement said.

In September, the UN and the Syrian Arab Crescent carried out a humanitarian operation in Jordan's Rukban camp to help the families, who wanted to leave and those wanting to stay. About 329 Syrian refugees have voluntarily left Rukban, and "further departures are planned in the coming weeks," according to the statement.

Rochdi also expressed concern over violence in the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria, which hosts 68,600 people, most of whom are women and children, calling it "an unsustainable situation" and urging the responsible parties to abide by the international humanitarian law.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

