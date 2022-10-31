UN Says Open to Discuss Grain Deal Concerns With All Parties as Russia Halts Participation

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The United Nations is ready to discuss any concerns regarding the implementation of the Black Sea grain initiative, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday, after Russia announced it is suspending its participation in the deal following an attack by Ukraine on its Black Sea naval base of Sevastopol.

"We stand ready to discuss any concerns with the Initiative and its implementation with all parties. And we continue to rely on the key contribution of Türkiye as a mediator, facilitator and a host," Griffiths told a UN Security Council meeting.

"Acting as a Secretariat, the UN is ready to investigate, along with the Member States party to the Initiative, any and all evidence presented, if requested," he said.