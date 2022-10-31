UrduPoint.com

UN Says Open To Discuss Grain Deal Concerns With All Parties As Russia Halts Participation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 09:22 PM

UN Says Open to Discuss Grain Deal Concerns With All Parties as Russia Halts Participation

The United Nations is ready to discuss any concerns regarding the implementation of the Black Sea grain initiative, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday, after Russia announced it is suspending its participation in the deal following an attack by Ukraine on its Black Sea naval base of Sevastopol

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The United Nations is ready to discuss any concerns regarding the implementation of the Black Sea grain initiative, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday, after Russia announced it is suspending its participation in the deal following an attack by Ukraine on its Black Sea naval base of Sevastopol.

"We stand ready to discuss any concerns with the Initiative and its implementation with all parties. And we continue to rely on the key contribution of Türkiye as a mediator, facilitator and a host," Griffiths told a UN Security Council meeting.

"Acting as a Secretariat, the UN is ready to investigate, along with the Member States party to the Initiative, any and all evidence presented, if requested," he said.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Russia All

Recent Stories

UN Complains of Insufficient Inspection Capacity o ..

UN Complains of Insufficient Inspection Capacity of Grain Deal Coordination Cent ..

52 seconds ago
 Hearts from Covid-positive donors appear safe for ..

Hearts from Covid-positive donors appear safe for transplantation: Study

2 minutes ago
 Global jobs market set to deteriorate amid Ukraine ..

Global jobs market set to deteriorate amid Ukraine war shocks: UN agency

2 minutes ago
 ICAO Report on Ryanair Plane Grounding Biased in F ..

ICAO Report on Ryanair Plane Grounding Biased in Favor of West - Russian Envoy t ..

2 minutes ago
 Indian Police Arrest 9 People Over Deadly Bridge C ..

Indian Police Arrest 9 People Over Deadly Bridge Collapse

4 minutes ago
 UK-Aided Ukrainian Attempt at Sabotaging Grain Dea ..

UK-Aided Ukrainian Attempt at Sabotaging Grain Deal to Backfire - Expert

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.