UN Says 'Other Options' Exist After Hungary Proposes Transporting Grain Via Central Europe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Alternative options exist to transfer grain from Ukraine to the world but they have to be discussed with all interested parties, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"There are other options that can be looked at but they need to be discussed with all interested parties to create safe and practical pathways," Dujarric said during a press conference.

Dujarric made the comment in response to a question about Hungary's proposal to transfer grain from Ukraine through Central Europe to safe ports for further shipping to the middle East, Africa and elsewhere.