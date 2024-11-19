UN Says Over 200 Children Killed In Lebanon In Under Two Months
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The UN said Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.
"Despite more than 200 children killed in Lebanon in less than two months, a disconcerting pattern has emerged: their deaths are met with inertia from those able to stop this violence," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency, UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva.
"Over the last two months in Lebanon, an average of three children have been killed every single day," he said.
"Many, many more have been injured and traumatised," he added, highlighting that in the past two months, more than 1,100 children had been hurt in the violence.
Since the clashes began, more than 3,510 people in Lebanon have been killed, according to authorities in the country, with most fatalities recorded since late September.
Elder said that since the war erupted in Gaza after October 7 last year, at least 231 children had been killed in Lebanon.
"We must hope humanity never again witnesses the ongoing level of carnage of children in Gaza, though there are chilling similarities for children in Lebanon," he said.
He pointed to the hundreds of thousands of children who have become homeless in Lebanon, and "disproportionate attacks, of which many frequently hit infrastructure children rely on".
"Medical facilities are being attacked and health workers are being killed at an increasing speed," he said.
He highlighted that as of November 15, more than 200 health workers had been killed and 300 injured, according to Lebanese authorities.
"The most worrying parallel to Gaza," he said, was that "the escalation of children killed is eliciting no meaningful response from those with influence".
"In Lebanon, much the same as has become the case in Gaza, the intolerable is quietly transforming into the acceptable. And the appalling is slipping into the realm of the expected."
