UN Says Over 49,000 Ethiopians From Tigray Fled to Sudan

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) A spokesman for the UN refugees agency said more than 49,000 Ethiopians had fled across the border into Sudan to escape clashes in the semi-autonomous Tigray region.

"Overall, the number of refugees who have arrived in Sudan from Ethiopia since the start of November has passed the 49,000 mark," Babar Baloch said during a news briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Daily arrivals peaked last week, he said, with some 1,200 Ethiopians fleeing into Sudan over the weekend, but the influx has been subsiding.

The Ethiopian Federal government announced last week that the military operation against the region's former ruling party had ended with the capture of its main city. Tigray militias vowed to mount an insurgency.