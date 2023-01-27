UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The United Nations wants to see peace in Ukraine but what we are are seeing now is not moving us in that direction, the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"What we want to see is a just peace in line with the UN Charter and in line with international law.

But what we're seeing is not moving us in that direction," Dujarric said.

The comments followed a question about the recent announcement of more tanks being sent to Ukraine, and whether or not the UN thinks that the delivery of tanks could intensify the fighting in the coming month.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that he would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.