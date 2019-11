The UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo said Wednesday it was launching a probe after gaining evidence that one of its troops had killed a young protester

"The elements that we have indicate that it was Blue Helmets who were responsible for the death of this young man," a spokesman for the mission, MONUSCO, told AFP.