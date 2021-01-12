UrduPoint.com
UN Says Peruvian Police Used Excessive Force In Protests

Tue 12th January 2021

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Peruvian police used "unnecessary and excessive force" when faced with mass protests in November against the appointment of Manel Merino as interim president, the UN Human Rights Office said in a report on Tuesday.

Security forces had failed to comply with international human rights norms and standards.

"International law is clear: people have the right to peaceful assembly, and gatherings can only be dispersed in exceptional cases," said Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

On November 9, Congress impeached popular president Martin Vizcarra -- who had led an anti-corruption drive -- for a bribery scandal he denied.

On November 12, Fourteen people were hurt, two seriously from gunshot wounds, after police cracked down on protests.

Two days later, thousands took to the streets again to demand the ousting of Merino. Two died and more than 100 were injured when police fired shotgun pellets into a huge march in the capital Lima.

Merino resigned on November 15.

