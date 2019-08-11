UrduPoint.com
UN Says Plans No Staff Evacuation From Libya in Wake of Benghazi Blast Killing Employees

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The United Nations is not going to evacuate its mission in Libya in the wake of the bomb blast in Benghazi that claimed lives of three of its employees, Bintou Keita, the UN assistant secretary-general for Africa, said as the Security Council gathered for a meeting in light of the attack.

On Saturday, three UN employees were killed and two others sustained injuries after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near a food market in the west of Benghazi. "Scores" of local residents were also among those injured in the bombing, according to the United Nations.

"The United Nations does not intend to evacuate from Libya.

For the foreseeable future our place remains alongside the Libyan people," Keita said on Saturday.

Security Council members, in turn, called for probing the attack and bringing those responsible to justice. They also urged the sides to the Libyan conflict to adhere to the truce.

The Benghazi attack took place amid the UN-brokered Eid al-Adha ceasefire, which was accepted both by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord, two rival entities fighting for control over Libya.

