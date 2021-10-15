UrduPoint.com

UN Says Political Instrumentalization Of Conflict-Affected Children Must Be Avoided

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 11:07 PM

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict-Affected Children Must Be Avoided

The United Nations said on Friday that political instrumentalization of conflict-affected populations, and particularly of children, must be fully avoided, the UN Press Office told Sputnik when asked to comment on the adding of a 12-year-old girl from Ukraine's city of Luhansk to the notorious Kiev-based Mirotvorets database

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The United Nations said on Friday that political instrumentalization of conflict-affected populations, and particularly of children, must be fully avoided, the UN Press Office told Sputnik when asked to comment on the adding of a 12-year-old girl from Ukraine's city of Luhansk to the notorious Kiev-based Mirotvorets database.

"Without commenting on the details of the report, political instrumentalization of conflict-affected populations must be avoided in all cases, but especially in relation to children," the UN Press Office said on Friday.

Faina Savenkova, a 12-year-old writer from Luhansk, was added to the Mirotvorets database after recording a video message to the UN Security Council in which she asked that body's member states to remember that children in the Donbas have a right to a peaceful life and a childhood.

Mirotvorets publishes personal information on Russian and Ukrainian citizens, international reporters and representatives of international organizations whom it considers to be enemies of Ukraine or work against the interests of the country.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Luhansk All From

Recent Stories

RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. ..

RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani

29 seconds ago
 US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesi ..

US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia to Boost ASEAN Ties - State ..

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kan ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kandahar mosque

33 seconds ago
 Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Adhere to Nuclear Nonproli ..

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Adhere to Nuclear Nonproliferation Obligations - Foreign ..

30 minutes ago
 China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission ..

China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station

30 minutes ago
 CM Buzdar announces ring road, Nullah Lai Expressw ..

CM Buzdar announces ring road, Nullah Lai Expressway in Rawalpindi

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.