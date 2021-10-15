UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict-Affected Children Must Be Avoided

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations said on Friday that political instrumentalization of conflict-affected populations, and particularly of children, must be fully avoided, the UN Press Office told Sputnik when asked to comment on the adding of a 12-year-old girl from Ukraine's city of Luhansk to the notorious Kiev-based Mirotvorets database

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The United Nations said on Friday that political instrumentalization of conflict-affected populations, and particularly of children, must be fully avoided, the UN Press Office told Sputnik when asked to comment on the adding of a 12-year-old girl from Ukraine's city of Luhansk to the notorious Kiev-based Mirotvorets database.

"Without commenting on the details of the report, political instrumentalization of conflict-affected populations must be avoided in all cases, but especially in relation to children," the UN Press Office said on Friday.

Faina Savenkova, a 12-year-old writer from Luhansk, was added to the Mirotvorets database after recording a video message to the UN Security Council in which she asked that body's member states to remember that children in the Donbas have a right to a peaceful life and a childhood.

Mirotvorets publishes personal information on Russian and Ukrainian citizens, international reporters and representatives of international organizations whom it considers to be enemies of Ukraine or work against the interests of the country.