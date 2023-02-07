UrduPoint.com

UN Says Prefers Cross-Border Aid To Cross-Line Delivery Amid Syria Earthquake Response

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The United Nations finds it more efficient to deliver aid to Syrians through the cross-border mechanism via Turkey rather than the cross-line option, which coordinates deliveries from within the country, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We always hope to also be able to deliver aid through a cross line but that mechanism is slightly more challenging and we have not been able to meet those needs in the same way that we are able to meet the needs through the cross border mechanism, which is authorized by the Security Council," Dujarric told a briefing.

The UN will try to provide as much aid through whatever way it finds available, he added.

In January, the UN Security Council unanimously extended a resolution on cross-border aid to Syria until July 10. The document allows UN aid deliveries via the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian border with Turkey. Nevertheless, Russia believes aid to Syria should be provided through cross-line deliveries, which are facilitated by Damascus and the Syrian authorities.

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. The death toll from the earthquake currently stands at nearly 1,700 in Turkey and over 500 in Syria, with thousands of others injured. These numbers are expected to rise.

