UN Says 'preparing For The Worst' From Turkey's Syria Operation

The UN said Monday that it was "preparing for the worst" in northeast Syria after the United States said it would step aside to allow for Turkish military operations in the area

Geneva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The UN said Monday that it was "preparing for the worst" in northeast Syria after the United States said it would step aside to allow for Turkish military operations in the area.

"We don't know what is going to happen.

.. we are preparing for the worst," the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Panos Moumtzis, said in Geneva, stressing that there were "a lot of unanswered questions" about the consequences of the operation.

