UrduPoint.com

UN Says Probing Possible Rights Violations In DR Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

UN says probing possible rights violations in DR Congo

UN officials Wednesday said they would document potential human rights violations committed during joint operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo against ADF rebels

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :UN officials Wednesday said they would document potential human rights violations committed during joint operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo against ADF rebels.

Aziz Thioye, DR Congo director of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO), told AFP the body "is going to document human rights violations in the framework of joint operations led by the Congolese and Ugandan armies".

"Indiscriminate bombardments could have caused collateral damage, putting at risk the life and the physical integrity of people who are with the ADF against their will," Thioye told AFP on the sidelines of a UN mission press conference.

"The fact the bombardments were launched without warning could have caught out certain individuals who were in what is an agricultural zone," Thioye added.

He said the UN were waiting for an investigation to provide "concrete elements" regarding fatalities.

"There was a school that was temporarily occupied by the UPDF", or Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces, in the village of Kamango, said Thioye, forcing lessons to be interrupted in what the UNJHRO considered a "violation of international law".

On Tuesday the Ugandan army said it had hit three bases of the ADF, which has been blamed for massacres in eastern DRC and attacks in the Ugandan capital. The Islamic State jihadist group claims it as an affiliate.

On November 30, the UPDF, with the agreement of DRC authorities, bombarded ADF positions in the Virunga National Park known for its mountain gorillas prior to Ugandan land forces coming over the border to aid DRC troops.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) established itself in eastern DRC in 1995, becoming the deadliest of scores of outlawed forces in the troubled region.

It has been blamed for the killings of thousands of civilians over the past decade.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Congo Uganda November Border Agreement

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for ..

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for Afghanistan

18 seconds ago
 Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N ..

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari

9 minutes ago
 Over 4.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

52 seconds ago
 Prices of all petroleum products reduced by upto R ..

Prices of all petroleum products reduced by upto Rs7

54 seconds ago
 EU Records Highest Monthly Number of Illegal Borde ..

EU Records Highest Monthly Number of Illegal Border Crossings Since 2015 - Front ..

55 seconds ago
 Omicron Likely to Become Dominant Strain in Europe ..

Omicron Likely to Become Dominant Strain in Europe at Beginning of 2022 - ECDC

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.