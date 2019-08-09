UN Says Process to Create Board to Probe Civilian Infrastructure Attacks in Syria Ongoing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The process of setting up a board to investigate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Syria 's northwest areas is ongoing and at present includes identifying and recruiting members, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The process is ongoing in terms of recruiting and identifying members of board and obviously, the terms of reference," Dujarric said during a press briefing.