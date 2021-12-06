UrduPoint.com

UN Says Putin-Biden Call 'Extremely Important,' Hopes to See De-Escalation Around Ukraine

The United Nations views the upcoming online summit between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden as an "extremely important" event and hopes that the meeting will lead to defusing tensions around Ukraine, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

"A virtual meeting that will take place between the presidents of the Russian Federation, the United States is extremely important, given the current context of what we see going on in many parts of the world. Cooperation and open dialogue between these two permanent members of the Security Council is something that is important," Dujarric said.

"We hope to see, whether it's a direct outcome of the call or in the coming weeks, movements towards de-escalation of tensions, notably around the Ukraine issue," he added.

