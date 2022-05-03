UrduPoint.com

UN Says Ready To Evacuate More Civilians From Azovstal After 101 People Taken Out

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

UN Says Ready to Evacuate More Civilians From Azovstal After 101 People Taken Out

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United Nations is ready to continue cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in an effort to evacuate more civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol after 101 people have been successfully taken out of the building, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased and relieved to confirm that 101 civilians have successfully been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol," Lubrani said in a statement. "We stand ready to work with ICRC to return to Azovstal to evacuate them, and to do the same in all other areas experiencing intense and escalating fighting across Ukraine. The UN will continue to engage with the parties to the conflict for this purpose."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Same Mariupol All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

10 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

18 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

18 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

18 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.