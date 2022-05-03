UN Says Ready to Evacuate More Civilians From Azovstal After 101 People Taken Out

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United Nations is ready to continue cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in an effort to evacuate more civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol after 101 people have been successfully taken out of the building, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased and relieved to confirm that 101 civilians have successfully been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol," Lubrani said in a statement. "We stand ready to work with ICRC to return to Azovstal to evacuate them, and to do the same in all other areas experiencing intense and escalating fighting across Ukraine. The UN will continue to engage with the parties to the conflict for this purpose."