UN Says Ready to Work With New Administration After Afghan Election Results Announcement

The United Nations welcomes the final results of the Afghan presidential election and is ready to work with the new administration, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a press release

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The United Nations welcomes the final results of the Afghan presidential election and is ready to work with the new administration, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a press release.

On Tuesday, the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan finally announced the outcome of the September 28 vote. Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won with 50.64 percent, but the results were rejected by two other candidates. The Taliban movement said that Ghani's reelection would damage the peace process in the country.

"The United Nations stands ready to welcome and work with the future administration, while reiterating the importance of due respect given to Afghanistan's diversity and to those Afghans who bravely turned out to vote, despite serious security constraints, in their commitment to an important democratic process," the mission said.

In addition, given the concerns of candidates and their supporters regarding the vote, the UN will provide further support to local people and institutions, including all political parties.

In particular, it will give additional "impartial and expert advice" to boost the electoral system and encourage the respective bodies to clarify their decisions on audits and recounts.

"The United Nations has underscored the importance of an orderly process leading up to the announcement of the final results and continues to stress the equal importance of national cohesion in the period ahead ... UNAMA has provided support to Afghanistan's electoral authorities and their work, and will continue to do so in the period ahead," the mission added.

Though the announcement of the election results triggered a backlash among political parties, the international community expressed hopes that it would not affect the peace process aimed at settling the longstanding conflict in the country.