UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Says Ready To Work With New Administration After Afghan Election Results Announcement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:12 PM

UN Says Ready to Work With New Administration After Afghan Election Results Announcement

The United Nations welcomes the final results of the Afghan presidential election and is ready to work with the new administration, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a press release

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The United Nations welcomes the final results of the Afghan presidential election and is ready to work with the new administration, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a press release.

On Tuesday, the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan finally announced the outcome of the September 28 vote. Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won with 50.64 percent, but the results were rejected by two other candidates. The Taliban movement said that Ghani's reelection would damage the peace process in the country.

"The United Nations stands ready to welcome and work with the future administration, while reiterating the importance of due respect given to Afghanistan's diversity and to those Afghans who bravely turned out to vote, despite serious security constraints, in their commitment to an important democratic process," the mission said.

In addition, given the concerns of candidates and their supporters regarding the vote, the UN will provide further support to local people and institutions, including all political parties.

In particular, it will give additional "impartial and expert advice" to boost the electoral system and encourage the respective bodies to clarify their decisions on audits and recounts.

"The United Nations has underscored the importance of an orderly process leading up to the announcement of the final results and continues to stress the equal importance of national cohesion in the period ahead ... UNAMA has provided support to Afghanistan's electoral authorities and their work, and will continue to do so in the period ahead," the mission added.

Though the announcement of the election results triggered a backlash among political parties, the international community expressed hopes that it would not affect the peace process aimed at settling the longstanding conflict in the country.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote September Ashraf Ghani All

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for KP

1 minute ago

Despite ban, use of plastic bags goes on unabated

1 minute ago

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting for clean drink ..

1 minute ago

PML-Q Chief advices PM Imran Khan to stay away fro ..

6 minutes ago

Minor girl drowns into canal in Multan

3 minutes ago

Syrian Transport Minister Says Flights From Aleppo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.