UN says rights situation in Belarus deteriorating

Geneva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The human rights situation in Belarus is still deteriorating, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

"I regret to report that since the (UN human rights) council's urgent debate on Belarus in September, there has been no improvement in the human rights situation in the country.

On the contrary, recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly," she told the council.