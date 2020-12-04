UrduPoint.com
UN Says Rights Situation In Belarus Deteriorating

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:17 PM

The human rights situation in Belarus is still deteriorating, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday

The human rights situation in Belarus is still deteriorating, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

"I regret to report that since the (UN human rights) council's urgent debate on Belarus in September, there has been no improvement in the human rights situation in the country.

On the contrary, recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly," she told the council.

