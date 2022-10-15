UN Says Russia Has Not Shared Suspicions on Who is Behind Crimea Bridge Attack

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The United Nations has not received any official complaints about Russia's suspicions about who is behind the explosives which attacked the Crimea bridge, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"No, we have not received any official information along the lines of what your colleague has indicated," Haq told a briefing, pointing at one of the journalists, who indicated that according to news reports, Ukraine could be behind the attack on the Crimean bridge.

The United Nations wants to wait and see what the actual facts of the incident are, he added.

On Wednesday, the Russian Federal Security Service said that behind the explosives under the bridge was the Ukrainian intelligence service and that the explosives were delivered via Odessa from Bulgaria.

The United Nations usually stays away from any assessment or analysis of who is behind certain attacks - waiting for an official request from governments to establish official missions.