UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Says Seeking To Verify Arctic Heat Record

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 07:52 PM

UN says seeking to verify Arctic heat record

The United Nations said Tuesday it was working to verify reports of a new Arctic record temperature of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in a Siberian town over the weekend

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The United Nations said Tuesday it was working to verify reports of a new Arctic record temperature of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in a Siberian town over the weekend.

The suspected record temperature was measured in the Russian town of Verkoyansk on Saturday during a prolonged heatwave, which has also seen a hike in wildfires, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said.

The region of eastern Siberia is known for extreme temperatures both in winter and summer months, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters in Geneva.

"Temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius in July are not unusual, but obviously 38 degrees Celsius is exceptional," she said.

Describing satellite images of the area as "just a mass of red", she said the situation was "striking and worrying".

Nullis said that a WMO fast-response evaluation team had tentatively accepted the Verkoyansk reading as "a legitimate observation".

But she stressed that full-scale verification was a lengthy process that took time.

The Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorological and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) said temperatures above 31 C had been recorded at the Verkhoyansk station since June 18, peaking at 38 C on June 20.

"This is the highest temperature ever measured at this station since measurements began" in the late 19th century, Marina Makarova of Roshydromet said Monday.

- Extreme weather events - The WMO is currently seeking confirmation and details of the temperature measurements.

If confirmed, the UN agency will refer the finding to its Weather and Climate Extremes Archive to verify if it does constitute a record, Nullis said.

Until now the archive, which is like a Guinness book of records for weather and climatic extremes, has not had a category for heat north of the Arctic Circle, Nullis pointed out.

"We are now actively considering setting up this new category," she added.

Nullis said the soaring temperatures seen in the Arctic were indicative of continuing global warming, even as the world has turned its attention to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Climate change isn't taking a break because of COVID," she said.

"Temperatures are carrying on rising. We are seeing continuing extreme weather events." The Arctic is among the fastest-warming regions in the world, heating at twice the global average.

Siberia, which is home to much of the Earth's permafrost, has recently witnessed exceptional heat.

Temperatures there soared 10 C above the average last month, helping push global May temperatures to their highest on record, according to the European Union's Copernicus climate monitoring network (C3S).

- 'Zombie' fires - Globally, Earth's average surface temperature for the 12 months to May 2020 is close to 1.3 C above pre-industrial levels -- the benchmark by which global warming is often measured -- according to C3S data published earlier this month.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries have pledged to cap the rise in Earth average surface temperature to "well below" 2 C, and to 1.5 C if possible.

The heatwave across parts of Siberia and Alaska is causing particular alarm in regions that were engulfed by huge forest fires last year fuelled by record heat, and where the EU's Copernicus has warned that "zombie" blazes smouldering underground may be reigniting.

The number and intensity of wildfires in northeastern Siberia and the Arctic Circle has continued to increase in recent days, says Copernicus -- bringing the daily total intensity to similar levels as that observed last year.

Related Topics

Weather Century World United Nations Russia European Union Clare Paris Verkhoyansk Geneva Reading Circle May June July 2015 2020 Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Preparatory Committees of Arab International Confe ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 on Digital Tra ..

1 hour ago

SECOND update on Covid-19 tests

1 hour ago

Ryder Cup says golf showdown remains set for Septe ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Madrasah Board to work under Federal Educ ..

4 minutes ago

Mansehra to Tha Kot CPEC Highway road to be open f ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.