UN Says Shelling Damage To S. Donbas Pumping Station Left Over 1Mln People Without Water

Wed 07th April 2021

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday that the damage caused to the South Donbas waterway by shelling the day earlier has left more than one million people without water and called on all parties involved in the conflict there to avoid attacks on critical infrastructure

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday that the damage caused to the South Donbas waterway by shelling the day earlier has left more than one million people without water and called on all parties involved in the conflict there to avoid attacks on critical infrastructure.

"Yesterday, shelling damaged the power line near the main lift pumping station of South Donbas waterway in the eastern part of Ukraine," Dujarrric said on Wednesday. "This interrupted safe water supply for over a million people in 15 nearby settlements on both sides of the contact line.

Dujarris said the United States reiterates the call for all involved to avoid targeting critical water infrastructure in eastern Ukraine.

The spokseperson noted that the damage to the pumping station has already been fixed.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners seek $168 million to assist 1.9 million most vulnerable people in the region, Dujarric said, adding that only 5.5 percent of the funds had been received.

