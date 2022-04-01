UrduPoint.com

UN Says Sides In Yemen Conflict Agree To Two-Month Truce

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 10:11 PM

The sides in the Yemen conflict have agreed to a two-month ceasefire, which will go into effect on April 2, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The sides in the Yemen conflict have agreed to a two-month ceasefire, which will go into effect on April 2, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"Hans Grundberg, the special envoy for Yemen, just announced that the parties to the conflict have responded positively to United Nations proposal for two-month truce that comes into effect tomorrow, April 2 at 19:00," Haq told a briefing.

The parties agreed to halt all offensive military operations.

