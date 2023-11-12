Open Menu

UN Says 'significant' Deaths In Strike On One Of Its Gaza Compounds

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

UN says 'significant' deaths in strike on one of its Gaza compounds

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The United Nations said several people have been killed and wounded in strikes on a UN facility in Gaza City, where hundreds of Palestinians have taken refuge to escape the war.

"The shelling has reportedly resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries," the United Nations Development Programme said in a statement issued late Saturday.

"The ongoing tragedy of death and injury to civilians ensnared in this conflict is unacceptable and must stop."

In a separate incident, AFPTV footage showed a crater in the middle of a compound of a school run by the UN Agency for Supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) in Beit Lahia in north Gaza.

Thousands of people displaced by the war had taken refuge in the school.

