UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The situation around North Korea increasing its nuclear program is an unsolved problem that has the potential to get worse, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea said it successfully tested a hypersonic missile, which if confirmed will become the third launch Pyongyang conducted this year.

"Every report of yet a new launch of a missile or projectile by the DPRK (North Korea) is extremely concerning and only reinforces the Secretary's (UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres) position, which is a call for an immediate resumption of dialogue between all the parties concerned for a verifiable and complete denuclearization of the (Korean) Peninsula," Dujarric said. "This remains very much an unsolved problem. It remains a situation that has the potential of getting worse."