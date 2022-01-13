UrduPoint.com

UN Says Situation Around North Korea's Nuclear Program Could Possibly Get Worse

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 12:17 AM

UN Says Situation Around North Korea's Nuclear Program Could Possibly Get Worse

The situation around North Korea increasing its nuclear program is an unsolved problem that has the potential to get worse, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The situation around North Korea increasing its nuclear program is an unsolved problem that has the potential to get worse, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea said it successfully tested a hypersonic missile, which if confirmed will become the third launch Pyongyang conducted this year.

"Every report of yet a new launch of a missile or projectile by the DPRK (North Korea) is extremely concerning and only reinforces the Secretary's (UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres) position, which is a call for an immediate resumption of dialogue between all the parties concerned for a verifiable and complete denuclearization of the (Korean) Peninsula," Dujarric said. "This remains very much an unsolved problem. It remains a situation that has the potential of getting worse."

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea All

Recent Stories

Further NATO Expansion Solves No Security Problems ..

Further NATO Expansion Solves No Security Problems - Grushko

6 minutes ago
 Western Countries Need Russia's Demonization to Co ..

Western Countries Need Russia's Demonization to Contain Moscow - Grushko

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Security Proposals Equally Beneficial for ..

Russia's Security Proposals Equally Beneficial for NATO - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects NATO to Present Own Vision on Russi ..

Moscow Expects NATO to Present Own Vision on Russia's Proposals - Grushko

6 minutes ago
 Julian Harness calls on Governor Balochistan

Julian Harness calls on Governor Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Defense Minister Explained to NATO ..

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Explained to NATO Military Aspects of Security P ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.