UN Says Situation in Myanmar Deteriorating, Over 1,180 People Killed Since February Coup

UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said on Thursday that the situation in Myanmar remains deplorable and continues to deteriorate after the military seized power power in February

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said on Thursday that the situation in Myanmar remains deplorable and continues to deteriorate after the military seized power power in February.

"Unfortunately, the situation is really bad in Myanmar. Over eight months since the military takeover, the overall situation in Myanmar continues to deteriorate sharply with the conflict intensifying in many parts of the country, and the repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths," Schraner Burgener said during a press briefing.

The UN Special Envoy pointed out that the military uses a range of additional repressive tactics against the civilian population, including burning villages, looting properties, mass arrests, torture, execution of prisoners, gender-based violence and random fire into residential areas.

While civilians are forming an anti-military movement and do not intend to stop resisting the military rule, the military shows no signs of their readiness to compromise and engage in an all-inclusive dialogue to resolve the crisis, Schraner Burgener said.

"I suggested the idea of an all-inclusive dialogue (during) the last long meeting I had with the Tatmadaw on July 16 with the Deputy Commander in Chief, where I presented my idea... in detail. I got no response on these requests to start a dialogue," she said.

Schraner Burgener called on the UN Security Council and the entire international community to act and do "the right thing" to stop violence and civilian suffering in Myanmar.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1 under the pretext that the then-ruling National League for Democracy party rigged the November 2020 general election.