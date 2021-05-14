UN Says Some 10,000 Palestinians Flee Homes Due to Fighting in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Some 10,000 Palestinians have already fled their homes in the Gaza Strip as the result of the ongoing fighting, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Jerusalem Lynn Hastings said in a statement on Friday.

"The United Nations estimates that some 10,000 Palestinians have had to leave their homes in Gaza due to the ongoing hostilities," Hastings said. "They are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global COVID-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services."