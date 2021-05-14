UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Says Some 10,000 Palestinians Flee Homes Due To Fighting In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

UN Says Some 10,000 Palestinians Flee Homes Due to Fighting in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Some 10,000 Palestinians have already fled their homes in the Gaza Strip as the result of the ongoing fighting, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Jerusalem Lynn Hastings said in a statement on Friday.

"The United Nations estimates that some 10,000 Palestinians have had to leave their homes in Gaza due to the ongoing hostilities," Hastings said. "They are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global COVID-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services."

Related Topics

United Nations Water Gaza Jerusalem Hastings

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

7 minutes ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

5 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.