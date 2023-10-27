UN says 'soon many more will die' from Gaza siege

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The United Nations warned Friday that "many more will die" as a result of Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza, which has also caused sewage to flow into the Palestinian territory's streets.

Israel laid a total siege on Gaza following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, cutting off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the enclave.

"People in Gaza are dying; they are not only dying from bombs and strikes: soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip," said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"Basic services are crumbling, medicine is running out, food and water are running out, the streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage."

Alongside the siege, Israel has bombarded Gaza with air and artillery strikes since October 7.

The health ministry says the strikes have killed more than 7,300 people, mainly civilians and many of them children.

During a press conference in Jerusalem, Lazzarini -- who said 57 UNRWA staff had been killed in Gaza during the war -- called for more aid to be allowed into the territory immediately.

"The current system in place is geared to fail. What is needed is meaningful and uninterrupted aid flow. And to succeed, we need a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure this aid reaches those in need," he said.

- 'Drastically limited' fuel use -

Limited convoys of aid -- food, water and medicine -- have entered through Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt, but the UNRWA chief noted that they have not included fuel, which is vital to keep critical services running.

"Bakeries, water stations, life support machines in a hospital -- all this needs fuel to function," he said.

"As far as UNRWA is concerned, we have fuel for today," said Lazzarini.

The agency normally needs 160,000 litres per day for its operations, but has now "drastically limited" its fuel consumption.

"We have solid monitoring mechanisms... UNRWA does not and will not divert any humanitarian aid into the wrong hands," Lazzarini said.

At a briefing in Geneva, via video-link, Lynne Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, said before October 7, some 46 trucks of fuel per day crossed into Gaza.