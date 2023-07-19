Open Menu

UN Says Still Committed To Facilitating Russian, Ukrainian Grain Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 10:55 PM

The United Nations remains committed to facilitating Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizer exports even though the Black Sea grain deal expired, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The United Nations remains committed to facilitating Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizer exports even though the Black Sea grain deal expired, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"With or without the 90 days, our commitment to the goals of the Black Sea Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding (with Russia) are continuing unabated," Dujarric told a briefing.

Through Monday, the UN had been "scrupulously" fulfilling its obligations under the MOU with Russia,� Dujarric said.

