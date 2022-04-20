UrduPoint.com

UN Says Still No Response To Letters On Guterres Visiting Moscow, Kiev For Peace Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 10:31 PM

UN Says Still No Response to Letters on Guterres Visiting Moscow, Kiev for Peace Efforts

The United Nations has not yet gotten any response from either Russia or Ukraine to the letters requesting a meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and each country's leader, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The United Nations has not yet gotten any response from either Russia or Ukraine to the letters requesting a meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and each country's leader, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The letters were handed over in person to both representatives of both permanent missions yesterday ," Dujarric said. "We have not received any news so far."

