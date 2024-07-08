UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine

The UN harshly condemned Monday's wave of deadly Russian strikes across Ukraine, including on Kyiv, saying "dozens of people have been killed and injured"

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The UN harshly condemned Monday's wave of deadly Russian strikes across Ukraine, including on Kyiv, saying "dozens of people have been killed and injured".

Russia fired dozens of missiles at cities across Ukraine in a massive barrage that killed at least 24 people and smashed into a children's hospital in Kyiv, trapping victims under the rubble, officials said.

"The week in Ukraine has started with another wave of deadly strikes by the Russian Armed Forces," Denise Brown, humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement.

"It is unconscionable that children are killed and injured in this war," Brown said.

"Under international humanitarian law, hospitals have special protection. Civilians must be protected," she added.

Ukrainian officials said a Russian cruise missile had smashed into a children's hospital.

Russia's defence ministry said the damage was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, insisting that its forces had struck only their "intended" defence industry and military targets.