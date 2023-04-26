UrduPoint.com

UN Says Supports All Nations To Ease Ukraine Crisis, Hopes China Continues 'Helpful Role'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 11:04 PM

UN Says Supports All Nations to Ease Ukraine Crisis, Hopes China Continues 'Helpful Role'

The United Nations will continue to support all countries to find a resolution to the Ukraine crisis and hopes that China will continue its efforts as well, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United Nations will continue to support all countries to find a resolution to the Ukraine crisis and hopes that China will continue its efforts as well, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

"We certainly encourage the involvement of all key nations around the world including, of course, the members of the Security Council in terms of the contributions they can make towards the resolution of the crisis involving Ukraine and Russia and certainly we hope that China will continue to play a helpful role," Haq said during a press briefing.

The United States welcomed the telephone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, Xi held a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy, who characterized it as "long and meaningful" and opined that it will provide a powerful impetus to bilateral relations.

