UN Says Suspension Of Ship Traffic Under Black Sea Grain Deal For November 2 Temporary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

The suspension of ship traffic under the Black Sea grain deal for November 2 is a temporary and extraordinary measure after Russia halted its participation in the agreement, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

"The UN Secretariat reiterates that movements and inspections carried out after the Russian Federation suspended its participation in implementation activities at the Joint Coordination Centre is a temporary and extraordinary measure," Haq said in a statement.

Haq said the Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations delegations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels in the Black Sea Grain Initiative for November 2.

The UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Amir Abdulla, in close cooperation with the Turkish delegation at the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Council, is exerting all efforts to resume full participation at the JCC, according to Haq.

"The JCC can best deliver on its mandate with the full and active participation of all four delegations," the UN official stressed.

