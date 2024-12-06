UN Says Syria Fighting Has Displaced 280,000 Since November 27
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The escalation in fighting in Syria has displaced around 280,000 people in just over a week, the United Nations said on Friday, warning that numbers could swell to 1.5 million.
"The figure we have in front of us is 280,000 people since November 27," Samer AbdelJaber, head of emergency coordination at the UN's World food Programme (WFP), told reporters in Geneva.
"That does not include the figure of people who fled from Lebanon during the recent escalations" in fighting there, he added.
The mass displacement has happened since rebels led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched their lightning offensive a little more than a week ago.
That occurred just as a tenuous ceasefire in neighbouring Lebanon took hold between Israel and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ally Hezbollah, following two months of full-blown war that drove hundreds of thousands to flee into Syria.
WFP warned that the fresh mass-displacement inside Syria, more than 13 years after the country's civil war erupted, was "adding to years of suffering".
AbdelJaber said the WFP and other humanitarian agencies were "trying to reach the communities wherever their needs are", and that they were working "to secure safe routes so that we can be able to move the aid and the assistance to the communities that are in need".
He also stressed the urgent need for more funding to ensure humanitarians are "ready for any scenario basically in terms of displacements that could evolve in the coming days or months".
AbdelJaber cautioned that "if the situation continues evolving (at the current) pace, we're expecting collectively around 1.5 million people that will be displaced and will be requiring our support".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From World
-
Markets mixed as traders assess crises in S.Korea, France42 minutes ago
-
With blasts and grit, Colombia fights gold mines run by crime gangs1 hour ago
-
Markets mixed as traders assess crises in S.Korea, France1 hour ago
-
South Korean ruling party demands Yoon step down2 hours ago
-
'White Lotus' back in February, 'Harry Potter' TV series filming in 20252 hours ago
-
S. Korean police says expects tens of thousands at rallies Saturday2 hours ago
-
Long-range barrage lifts Cavaliers over Nuggets despite Jokic triple-double2 hours ago
-
Ugly or awesome? Kosovo national library stirs never-ending debate2 hours ago
-
Bellingham back to best as Real Madrid face Girona2 hours ago
-
Fresh protests in Georgia after PM vows to 'eradicate' opposition2 hours ago
-
Blinken tells counterpart confident in S. Korean democracy2 hours ago
-
'People want change': inside Romania's far-right stronghold2 hours ago