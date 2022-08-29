UrduPoint.com

UN Says Taliban Provide Security For Humanitarian Staff, Outstanding Issues Being Resolved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

UN Says Taliban Provide Security for Humanitarian Staff, Outstanding Issues Being Resolved

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) are not interfering with humanitarian activities and ensure safety of humanitarian workers, UN Deputy Special Representative Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

"Problems arise because not everyone on the ground knows the rules. But we are resolving these issues. In general, I can say that they ensure safety of humanitarian workers and provide them with access, although issues do arise at a local level, which we resolve as a matter of routine," Alakbarov said in an interview.

An interim government led by the Taliban came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violations of human rights, and crackdown on freedoms of women and girls.

Related Topics

Taliban United Nations Women Government

Recent Stories

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.