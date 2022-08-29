UN Says Taliban Provide Security for Humanitarian Staff, Outstanding Issues Being Resolved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) are not interfering with humanitarian activities and ensure safety of humanitarian workers, UN Deputy Special Representative Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

"Problems arise because not everyone on the ground knows the rules. But we are resolving these issues. In general, I can say that they ensure safety of humanitarian workers and provide them with access, although issues do arise at a local level, which we resolve as a matter of routine," Alakbarov said in an interview.

An interim government led by the Taliban came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violations of human rights, and crackdown on freedoms of women and girls.