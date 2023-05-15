UrduPoint.com

UN Says Talks On Black Sea Grain Deal To Continue Over Coming Days As Deadline Looms

Talks about extending and improving the Black Sea grain deal will continue in the coming days, UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said on Monday, days before the initiative is set to expire.

"In recent weeks, we have engaged in intensive discussions with the parties to the Black Sea Initiative, to secure agreement on its extension and the improvements needed for it to operate effectively and predictably. This will continue over the coming days," Griffiths told the UN Security Council.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities that began in February of that year. The deal has been extended twice, most recently in March, and is due to expire on May 18.

Russia has repeatedly stated that the part of the deal regarding efforts to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports has not been fulfilled due to Western sanctions.

