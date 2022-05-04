UN Says Talks Ongoing With Ukraine, Russia, Red Cross on Mariupol Evacuation

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The talks are ongoing with Ukrainian, Russian authorities, as well as the Red Cross on the evacuation in Mariupol, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

"Discussions are going on with Ukrainian, Russian authorities, the Red Cross... discussions involved Mariupol and Mariupol area," he said when asked about evacuations.